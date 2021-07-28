The home secretary confirmed last week that officers earning more than £24,000 would see no change to their payFull Article
Boris Johnson backs Priti Patel in row over police pay freeze
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PM backs Priti Patel in row with police over pay freeze
Hull Daily Mail
The home secretary confirmed last week that officers earning more than £24,000 would see no change to their pay
-
Boris Johnson backs Priti Patel in row with police over pay
Belfast Telegraph
-
PM tries to shift focus onto crime after Priti Patel rebuke and ‘pingdemic’ row
Belfast Telegraph