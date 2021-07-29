The 2018 series of The X Factor was presented by Dermot O'Leary and featured judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field and Robbie Williams.Full Article
X Factor axed after 17 years as Simon Cowell pulls plug on hit TV show
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘No current plans’ for another series of The X Factor, says ITV
ITV has said there are “no current plans” for another series of The X Factor.The statement came following reports in The Sun..
PA - Press Association STUDIO