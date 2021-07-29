The Lion King cast ‘ecstatic’ ahead of show’s West End reopening
Published
Members of the West End cast of The Lion King have said they are “ecstatic” and “emotional” ahead of the reopening of the award-winning show.Full Article
Published
Members of the West End cast of The Lion King have said they are “ecstatic” and “emotional” ahead of the reopening of the award-winning show.Full Article
Cast members of The Lion King share their excitement ahead of the production reopening on July 29 for the first show since the..