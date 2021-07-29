Stormont ‘funeral procession’ in protest at plans to end Troubles prosecutions
A man whose son was murdered two decades ago has branded Government plans to end Troubles prosecutions as “disgusting”.Full Article
Victims from across the community in Northern Ireland have met Government officials to make clear their opposition to plans to ban..
A number of victims and survivors of terrorism are set to gather at Stormont on Thursday to signal their opposition to Government..