Lady Gaga debuts as glamorous socialite in House of Gucci trailer
Published
Lady Gaga has debuted as a glamorous socialite in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s film about a murder that rocked the Gucci fashion dynasty.Full Article
Published
Lady Gaga has debuted as a glamorous socialite in the trailer for Sir Ridley Scott’s film about a murder that rocked the Gucci fashion dynasty.Full Article
Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star as Maurizio Gucci and Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci"..