Lottery money and the Olympic dream: How is Team GB funded?
Published
Gold medallist BMX rider Beth Shriever has revealed she had to crowdfund to help get her to the Olympics, raising the question of how Team GB is funded.Full Article
Published
Gold medallist BMX rider Beth Shriever has revealed she had to crowdfund to help get her to the Olympics, raising the question of how Team GB is funded.Full Article
British BMX rider Bethany Shriever won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games after she was refused funding and resorted to..