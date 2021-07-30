High Court quashes acquittal of man who filmed Grenfell Tower bonfire
Published
A father who filmed a video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire will face a second trial, the High Court has ruled.Full Article
Published
A father who filmed a video of a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire will face a second trial, the High Court has ruled.Full Article
A father accused of filming and sharing a video showing a cardboard model of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire will face a..