Prof Chris Whitty: Man pleads guilty to park assault
Published
Lewis Hughes says he lost his job after assaulting England's chief medical officer in St James's Park, London.Full Article
Published
Lewis Hughes says he lost his job after assaulting England's chief medical officer in St James's Park, London.Full Article
A 24-year-old man has admitted assaulting England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty in a central London park.
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting England's chief medical officer.
A 24-year-old man has admitted assaulting England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty in a central London park.