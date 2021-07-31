Incredible offer takes Shay McCartan to The Oval
Glentoran are set to announce the signing of Shay McCartan from Ballymena United in a big money move which has shattered the Irish League transfer record.Full Article
Shay McCartan’s history making £100,000 move from Ballymena United to Glentoran will pile the pressure on the player and the..