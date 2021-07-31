People not getting tested for Covid to avoid self-isolation, expert suggests
Published
People could be refusing to get tested for coronavirus in a bid to avoid having to self-isolate, a Government adviser has said.Full Article
Published
People could be refusing to get tested for coronavirus in a bid to avoid having to self-isolate, a Government adviser has said.Full Article
It has been months since Covid-19 vaccines were made available to most of the US population and things are looking much more like..
Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued to imply that infectious disease expert and White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci somehow is..