PM and Carrie Johnson expecting their second baby, as she says she had miscarriage
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their second baby, she has announced.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie are expecting their second baby, she has announced.Full Article
The Prime Minister and his wife are expecting a second child after Carrie Johnson revealed the heartbreak of a miscarriage at the..
Mrs Johnson revealed that she suffered a miscarriage at the beginning of the year