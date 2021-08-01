Charlotte Worthington produces new move to win Olympic gold in BMX freestyle
Former cook Charlotte Worthington served up a gold medal for Team GB in the BMX freestyle as British success in Tokyo continued on Sunday.Full Article
Charlotte Worthington wins a dramatic BMX park freestyle Olympic gold as Great Britain's swimmers complete historic Games.