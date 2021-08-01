Gary Cahill announces Crystal Palace exit
Published
Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has confirmed his departure from the Premier League club.Full Article
Published
Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has confirmed his departure from the Premier League club.Full Article
Former England centre-back Gary Cahill leaves Crystal Palace after his contract with the Premier League club expired.
Crystal Palace are close to signing Lyon defender Joachim Andersen in a deal worth more than £20million. The Eagles are in the..