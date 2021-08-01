UK blames Iran for drone attack that killed Briton on ship off Oman
Published
The UK has said it is “highly likely” Iran carried out an “unlawful and callous attack” on a ship in the Middle East which left a Briton dead.Full Article
Published
The UK has said it is “highly likely” Iran carried out an “unlawful and callous attack” on a ship in the Middle East which left a Briton dead.Full Article
The U.S. Navy said Saturday two American warships were escorting an Israeli-operated oil tanker to a safe port after it was..
A Briton and a Romanian died in the attack in the Arabian Sea on the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned ship