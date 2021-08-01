The programme will see those who received the AstraZeneca vaccine offered a third shot of the Pfizer vaccineFull Article
Over-50s could soon be offered booster shot of Pfizer vaccine
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Pfizer Continues To Make Case For COVID-19 Booster Shot
CBS 11 Dallas
Health experts are continuing to look into the effectiveness of a third COVID-19 shot.
More coverage
Pfizer, White House Meet Over Possibility Of Vaccine Booster Shot
CBS 3 Philly
Stephanie Stahl reports.
Is third COVID-19 vaccine booster shot needed?
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Dr. Anthony Fauci shares opinion on booster vaccine
23ABC News | Bakersfield
Why The Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Shouldn’t Be Skipped
Eurasia Review