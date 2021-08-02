Covid vaccine booster decision to be made in next few weeks
Published
A decision on whether the over-50s will need a third Covid-19 jab is to be set out by vaccination experts in the next few weeks.Full Article
Published
A decision on whether the over-50s will need a third Covid-19 jab is to be set out by vaccination experts in the next few weeks.Full Article
NHS officials have set plans in motion to deliver a joint coronavirus and flu jab campaign in the autumn
FDA Grants , Priority Review to, Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine.
On July 16, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced..