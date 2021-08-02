UK senior ministers and officials are set to look at the coronavirus data in the new few days ahead of the next update on summer travel.Full Article
The big changes to green, amber and red list countries expected next week
Sevenoaks Chronicle0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Full list of updated green, amber and red countries - and the rules when you travel
Sky News
The UK government has announced changes to its travel rules that will come into effect at 4am on Sunday.
The green, amber and red list countries that are expected in next week's review
Hertfordshire Mercury
10 countries that could be added to UK's green list next week
Tamworth Herald
Green, amber and red list countries set to change this week
Cambridge News