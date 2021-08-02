Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked, figures suggest
Published
The third wave of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked, new figures suggest.Full Article
Published
The third wave of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked, new figures suggest.Full Article
New NHS chief Amanda Pritchard urges under-35s to get vaccinated
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged Boris Johnson to detail how many deaths, hospital admissions and cases of long Covid..