We previously told how emergency services raced to the scene at Ty Mawr Holiday Park where a 15-year-old was pronounced dead.Full Article
Teen charged with murder after death of girl, 15, at popular holiday park
Matthew Selby, 19, from the Greater Manchester area, was charged with murder
Matthew Selby from Greater Manchester will appear before Magistrates on Tuesday, August 3
