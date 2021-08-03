Sturgeon to announce if coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in Scotland
Published
Nicola Sturgeon is set to announce if Scotland will lift its coronavirus restrictions and move beyond the current Level 0 rules in place.Full Article
Coronavirus restrictions are to ease in Scotland on Monday as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country will move to Level 0 of..