Student's design chosen for Queen's Platinum Jubilee emblem
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- A judge says Edward Roberts's design to mark the Queen's 70-year reign is "ingenious".Full Article
Edward Roberts, 19, was one of the hundreds of young creatives who entered the competition
