Top 100: Michael Neill – a year is a long time in business

Top 100: Michael Neill – a year is a long time in business

Belfast Telegraph

Published

Having said famously that “a week is a long time in politics”, I wonder how Harold Wilson might describe a year in a global pandemic, were he with us today. So much has happened since the last Top 100 edition of Ulster Business was published a year ago, yet so little has changed.

Full Article