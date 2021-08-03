The steroid could provide a new treatment option for women who suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding – the first option in 20 yearsFull Article
Cheap Covid drug 'could combat heavy periods'
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cheap drug to treat Covid-19 patients 'could be used to combat heavy periods'
The steroid could provide a new treatment option for women who suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding – the first option in 20..
Hull Daily Mail
Cheap Covid drug could combat heavy periods, study suggests
Dexamethasone – the cheap drug which is used to treat Covid-19 patients in hospitals – could also be used to combat heavy..
Belfast Telegraph