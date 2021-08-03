The booster jab could be offered as early as next month over fears the protection from earliest vaccines may begin to decline.Full Article
Covid booster jabs - who will be first in line for 'third' vaccine and when
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid-19: UK to administer third 'booster' vaccine shot from September| Oneindia News
Oneindia
The UK government is preparing to offer millions of vulnerable Britons, who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, a..
-
Covid: When will teenagers get the jab and do I need a booster?
BBC Local News
-
Covid vaccine booster decision to be made in next few weeks
Belfast Telegraph