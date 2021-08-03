UK is ‘on your side’, Johnson tells Belarus opposition leader
Published
The Prime Minister has said the UK is “on the side” of the pro-democracy Belarusian opposition leader.Full Article
PM Boris Johnson has told Belarus's opposition leader, "We are very much on your side," after they met at Downing Street.
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she has been assured of further UK support, amid a crackdown on dissent.