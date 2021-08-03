Celtic: Joe Hart signs from Tottenham & James McCarthy arrives after leaving Crystal Palace
Published
Celtic have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder James McCarthy after he left Crystal Palace.Full Article
Published
Celtic have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder James McCarthy after he left Crystal Palace.Full Article
The Tottenham goalkeeper and former Crystal Palace man are in the building and will join up with their new team-mates when they..