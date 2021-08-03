When to use Covid PCR or lateral flow test if showing symptoms
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shane Warne self-isolating after testing Covid-19 positive
As per the report, Warne felt unwell on Sunday morning ahead of Spirit`s game against Southern Brave in the Hundred at Lord`s. A..
Mid-Day
COVID-19: Spin legend Shane Warne tests positive, in self-isolation in England
A lateral flow test of Shane Warne returned positive and he is now awaiting the result of a PCR test. None of the Spirit playing..
Zee News