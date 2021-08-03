Tom McEwen’s sister on Olympic medals: ‘It’s what dreams are made of’
Published
Double Olympic medal winner Tom McEwen’s family went “far more crazy” than he did following his eventing success in Japan, according to his sister.Full Article
Published
Double Olympic medal winner Tom McEwen’s family went “far more crazy” than he did following his eventing success in Japan, according to his sister.Full Article
BBC Local News: Gloucestershire -- Tom McEwen's family praise his 'incredible' performance to secure a gold and silver medal.