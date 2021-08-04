Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre have won a sailing gold medal in the women's 470 class.Full Article
Team GB's Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre win sailing gold medal in women's 470 class
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Welsh sailor Hannah Mills claims historic gold medal in Tokyo
Wales Online
The 33-year old has made history alongside partner Eilidh McIntyre in the women's 470 class
Advertisement
More coverage
Tokyo Olympics: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre remain in sailing medal contention
Olympic champion Hannah Mills and partner Eilidh McIntyre remain second in the overall women's 470 sailing standings after..
BBC News