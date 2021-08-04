It is strange that the PM will not meet me – Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon has described it as “strange” that the Prime Minister will not meet her for talks on the country’s coronavirus recovery while he is in Scotland.Full Article
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not feel “snubbed” by the Prime Minister’s failure to meet her..