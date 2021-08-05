Mums-to be should not fear the vaccine
Published
Becoming a mum is one of the most joyful events in a woman’s life, but for a number of expectant women the joy has turned to crisis because of the covid pandemic.Full Article
Published
Becoming a mum is one of the most joyful events in a woman’s life, but for a number of expectant women the joy has turned to crisis because of the covid pandemic.Full Article
Francis Goncalves, from Cardiff, said brother Shaul, 40, mum Charmagne, 65, and dad Basil, 73, died within two weeks of contracting..
Dani's family said she 'kept putting it off' getting the vaccine because she was 'busy with other things'