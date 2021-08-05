Three appear in court following death of five-year-old boy found in river
Three people have appeared in court over the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was discovered in a river in South Wales.Full Article
Police have charged two adults and a 13-year-old boy over the death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, who was found dead in a river in..
Police continue to investigate after a five-year-old boy was found dead in Ogmore River in Sarn, South Wales. Report by Burnsla...