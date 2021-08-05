Covid-19: Isle of Man's death toll rises to 33 as two more die
Published
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Four people have died with Covid in the last five days, taking the total island death toll to 33.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Four people have died with Covid in the last five days, taking the total island death toll to 33.Full Article
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- Chief Minister Howard Quayle says the island's second death in four days is "extremely saddening".
BBC Local News: Isle of Man -- The chief minister is "deeply saddened" by the death, the first for more than four months.