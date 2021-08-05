Covid vaccines mandatory for care home staff from November 11
Coronavirus vaccinations will be compulsory for all staff working in care homes in England from November 11, according to new guidance.Full Article
As well as care home staff, anyone entering a care home, such as healthcare professionals, CQC inspectors, tradespeople,..
Council chiefs have welcomed news that the Covid-19 vaccine will be made mandatory for all care home workers in England – with..