Fenofibrate is usually prescribed to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood.Full Article
Covid breakthrough: Cholesterol pill found to cut infections 'by up to 70 per cent'
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cheap hair lice pill from the UK 'cures' Covid, according to new research
A hair lice pill costing just £1.50 is an effective cure for Covid, according to new research.Ivermectin - which destroys nits -..
SWNS STUDIO
Cholesterol pill found to cut Covid infections 'by up to 70 per cent'
Fenofibrate is usually prescribed to to treat abnormal levels of fatty substances in the blood
Wales Online