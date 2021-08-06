You can get paid £3,500 to watch love Island
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
How you can get paid £3,500 to watch Love Island
Hertfordshire Mercury
The role will be for a super fan who can create engaging content about the show, catch up on all the drama and binge the show in..
Love Island: Family of Devon's Faye Winter reveal how they really feel about Teddy
Torquay Herald Express
Advertisement
More coverage
You can get paid £3,500 to watch Love Island
Hull Daily Mail
No previous experience required
Love Island: Four islanders have all been dumped from the villa
Exeter Express and Echo
Kaz Kamwi left speechless as Matthew MacNabb tells her ‘we’re done’
Belfast Telegraph