Football rumours: Will Lionel Messi join Manchester City?

*Lionel Messi*‘s potential move to Manchester City is back on again following Barcelona’s announcement he will leave the club as a free agent. City moved for the Argentinian great last year before he was forced to stay at Barca due to contractual clauses and a prohibitive pricetag. But the Catalan outfit’s news that they cannot re-sign the 34-year-old under La Liga finance regulations means City are now back in the hunt to secure him, the Manchester Evening News reports. Paris St Germain, however, have also been linked to Messi.