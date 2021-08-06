Logan Mwangi: Three in court over boy's river death
Logan Mwangi's step-dad is charged with murder and his mother with perverting the course of justice.Full Article
Police have charged two adults and a 13-year-old boy over the death of five-year-old Logan Mwangi, who was found dead in a river in..
They will appear in court on Thursday
All three are remanded in custody and will appear before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Thursday