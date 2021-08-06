Seven GB medals as Kenny wins gold at third games
Cyclist Laura Kenny becomes the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics, pentathlete Kate French triumphs and Laura Muir wins 1500m silver at Tokyo 2020.Full Article
