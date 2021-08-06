Thunderstorms to bring downpours and flooding risk to UK
Thunderstorms could bring lightning, hail and downpours to parts of the UK this weekend, following damp and disappointing conditions for the start of August.Full Article
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms could cause flash flooding across parts of the UK as the unsettled weather continues.