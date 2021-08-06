Social media influencer Danielle Zarb-Cousin, 29, beat hundreds of entries with her Southend lockdown project.Full Article
Essex cocktail bar beats bra-fitting boutique to be crowned Shed of the Year
Essex Chronicle0 shares 1 views
Danielle Zarb-Cousin wins Shed of the Year with cocktail bar creation
Creme de Menth beat off competition from a bra-fitting boutique
Tamworth Herald
Cocktail bar, bra-fitting boutique and a fairy tale castle: Shed Of The Year revealed
A cocktail bar has beaten hundreds of entries - including a bra-fitting boutique and a fairytale castle - to win Shed Of The Year.
Sky News