Team GB win gold in men's modern pentathlon
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo 2020 round-up: Galal Yafai and Joe Choong land GB golds on day 15
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Galal Yafai and Joe Choong grabbed golds for Great Britain on day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.Yafai beat Carlo Paalam of the..
Kate French delighted with pentathlon gold medal
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Advertisement
More coverage
Laura Kenny makes history with fifth cycling gold - as Team GB medal haul continues
Sky News
Team GB has won historic gold medals in cycling and the modern pentathlon, taking Britain's total to 18.