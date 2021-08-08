Kenny’s victory secured his seventh Games gold, and his ninth overall medal makes him the most decorated Olympian in British history.Full Article
Jason Kenny in seventh heaven after winning keirin gold at Tokyo Olympics
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tokyo Olympics Daily: Countries weigh medal hauls as Games draw to a close
FT.com
Jason Kenny wins his seventh gold, Brazil beats Spain and another triumph for Allyson Felix
-
‘Just typical Jason’ Laura Kenny says after husband claims seventh Olympic gold
Belfast Telegraph
-
Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny wins seventh gold but Laura Kenny reign as omnium champion over
BBC News
-
Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny wins keirin to become first Briton with seven gold medals
BBC News
-
Tokyo Olympics: GB's Jason Kenny wins the men's keirin to claim his seventh Olympic gold
BBC Sport
Advertisement
More coverage
Team GB's Jason Kenny makes British Olympic history after seventh gold medal in Tokyo
Daily Star
Jason Kenny defended his Olympic keirin title after a dramatic race in Tokyo, where he created an epic lead in the final laps on..