New coronavirus strains could be named after constellations once the Greek alphabet is used up, a World Health Organisation (WHO) boss has suggested.Full Article
New COVID variants could be named after constellations once Greek alphabet is used up
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
COVID variant names written in stars after Greek alphabet is used
New coronavirus variants are to be named after star constellations when all the letters in the Greek alphabet are used, a senior..
Sydney Morning Herald