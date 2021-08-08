Police given extra time to question man over murder of two-year-old
Published
Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl have been extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her death.Full Article
Published
Police in Northern Ireland investigating the murder of a two-year-old girl have been extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of her death.Full Article
Northern Ireland police investigating the death of a two-year-old girl in Dungannon have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of..
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a two-year-old girl in Co Tyrone.