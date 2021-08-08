Grant Forrest holds off James Morrison charge to win first European Tour title
Published
Scotland’s Grant Forrest held off a brilliant challenge from England’s James Morrison to win his first European Tour title in the Hero Open.Full Article
Published
Scotland’s Grant Forrest held off a brilliant challenge from England’s James Morrison to win his first European Tour title in the Hero Open.Full Article
Scotland's Grant Forrest secures his first European Tour title with a fine birdie-birdie finish on home soil at the Hero Open at St..
Scotland’s Grant Forrest produced a grandstand finish to hold off a brilliant challenge from James Morrison to win his first..