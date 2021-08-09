Jeremy Clarkson horrified by Who Wants to be a Millionaire contestant's answer to 'specialist subject'
The ITV1 Who Wants to be a Millionaire player used up all his lifelines on something he said was his "specialist subject".Full Article
The contestant's inability to provide an answer shocked the former Top Gear host
Fiction author Mark Blacklock had to use up all four of his lifelines on the question but still had to guess the answer