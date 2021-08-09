Celtic: Hat-trick for 'phenomenal' Kyogo Furuhashi
Kyogo Furuhashi marks his home debut for Celtic with a hat-trick as Ryan Christie also shines in a 6-0 thumping of Dundee.Full Article
The Japan international was the hero against Dundee as he netted a hat-trick on his Celtic Park debut.
