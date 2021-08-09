Cop26 president: UN climate crisis report is a ‘wake-up call for the world’
Published
A new UN report warning humans are unequivocally driving global warming is a “wake-up call for the world”, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has said.Full Article
Published
A new UN report warning humans are unequivocally driving global warming is a “wake-up call for the world”, Cop26 president Alok Sharma has said.Full Article
By William Choong, Hoang Thi Ha, Le Hong Hiep and Ian Storey*
**INTRODUCTION**
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd..
Scarlett Johansson has thrown Disney into a full-on PR crisis by suing the entertainment giant over the release of “Black..
We are drowning and burning and choking because of climate change.
The world is haunted by images of commuters in..