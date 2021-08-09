The Hundred: Imran Tahir takes first hat-trick as Phoenix batter Fire
Imran Tahir and Will Smeed combine to devastating effect as Birmingham Phoenix climb to the top of the men's Hundred table with victory over Welsh Fire.Full Article
Birmingham Phoenix hammered Welsh Fire by 93 runs at Edgbaston on Monday night to head back to the top of the Hundred table
